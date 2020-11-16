Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $325.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

