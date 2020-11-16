Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada cut Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

ALB opened at $122.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

