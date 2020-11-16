Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.97.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $258.70 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

