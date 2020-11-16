Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,030,000 after buying an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,132,000 after buying an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,557,000 after buying an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $76,509,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $113.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

