Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,529 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $66.70 on Monday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

