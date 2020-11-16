Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,626,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 210,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,323,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of MMP opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

