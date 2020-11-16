Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $182.99 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

