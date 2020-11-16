Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNY opened at $51.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

