iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.51 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.