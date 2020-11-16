Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.30.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

