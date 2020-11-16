Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,814,000 after purchasing an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $93.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.