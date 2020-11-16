CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.16 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $232.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

