CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $231,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of MAA opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

