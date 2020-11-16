CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in IDEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $193.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $169.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,626 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.