LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA opened at $89.54 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.