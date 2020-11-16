CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,272 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a $4.75 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

