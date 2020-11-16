CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,908 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,682,000 after acquiring an additional 405,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $80,841,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,861.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 102.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 249,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,361 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $25,851,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

