CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,908 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $3,230,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,818.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,764,683. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

