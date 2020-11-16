CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,016 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 137,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $77.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.25 and a twelve month high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.