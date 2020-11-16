CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nov 16th, 2020

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,799,000 after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,405,632 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

