CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,799,000 after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,720 shares of company stock valued at $14,405,632 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $114.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.35, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

