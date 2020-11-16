Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $165.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.80. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

