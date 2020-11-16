Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Tyson Foods worth $63,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,272 Shares of IAMGOLD Co.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 6,272 Shares of IAMGOLD Co.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,908 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,908 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,908 Shares of Etsy, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 5,908 Shares of Etsy, Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,016 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,016 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd.
CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report