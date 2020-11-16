Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Tyson Foods worth $63,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

