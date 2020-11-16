Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 393,996 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,666,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,996 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $63,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:TLK opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and broadband services; and Internet of things, big data, financial, video on demand, music, gaming, and digital advertising services.

