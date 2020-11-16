Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 220,537 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,537 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of W. R. Berkley worth $65,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

