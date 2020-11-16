Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $63,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED opened at $81.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

