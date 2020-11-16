Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $69.13 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.00% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $69,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

