Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.37.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $20.06 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

