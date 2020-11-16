MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.51% of MAXIMUS worth $63,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in MAXIMUS by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 14,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAXIMUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,639 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $796,223.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.