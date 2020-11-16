Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.91.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.