Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,100 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 210,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,317 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,135 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $117.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.