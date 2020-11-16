People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 16.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

