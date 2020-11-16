WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $422,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,073 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 256,344 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 53,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of WMS opened at $63.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $7,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

