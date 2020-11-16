iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.82% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $65,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $340.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.02. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $353.77.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

