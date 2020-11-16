Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,157 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $66,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $104.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

