Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.53% of Cardlytics worth $67,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after buying an additional 212,351 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cardlytics by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,230,000 after buying an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardlytics by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,246 shares of company stock worth $3,627,591 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDLX opened at $112.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

