Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 10.96% of Neenah worth $68,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 68.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 10.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 39.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NP. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NP opened at $43.85 on Monday. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $74.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neenah, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,335.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

