Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 166,963 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,192,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $69,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $17.87 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.