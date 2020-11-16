Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $69.34 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.82% of Spectrum Brands worth $69,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,003 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 5,608.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $65.57 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.53. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.