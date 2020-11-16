Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 50,843 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.36% of ITT worth $69,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

