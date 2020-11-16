First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $69,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,492,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,142,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,650,000 after acquiring an additional 252,922 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $82.62 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37.

