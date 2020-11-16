Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,273 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 9.47% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $70,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 391,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 87,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

TDF stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

