Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Switch were worth $70,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 145.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 277,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 164,695 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after buying an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 193.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 72.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

