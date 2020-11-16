Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,948,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.88% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $70,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

