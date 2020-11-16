Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,783 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $71,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $85.83 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

