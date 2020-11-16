Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,948,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 318,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.39% of Suncor Energy worth $72,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,300,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 78,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 638,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 377,784 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 40,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

