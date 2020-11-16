American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Blackbaud worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blackbaud by 39.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $52.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

