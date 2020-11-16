American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 47.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 98.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.41.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.42.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

