EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of EnerSys worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $322,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

