Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 860,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,882 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $73,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $87.86 on Monday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. It develops sacituzumab govitecan, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company focuses on commercializing sacituzumab govitecan as a third-line therapy for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States.

