American International Group Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Timken worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.